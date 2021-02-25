EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Strong upside momentum targets 130.00 and above

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY remains (very) firm and approaches the 130.00 mark.
  • Above 130.00 comes in the November 2018 high at 130.14.

EUR/JPY adds to the ongoing rally and trades at shouting distance from the psychological 130.00 hurdle.

A move above the 130.00 mark should put back on the radar the 130.14 level (November 7 2018) ahead of the summer 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).

Reinforcing the idea of extra gains, EUR/JPY keeps trading above the immediate support line (off November 19 2020 low) near 126.65, where also coincides the 55-day SMA.

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 124.19 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 129.69
Today Daily Change 114
Today Daily Change % 0.68
Today daily open 128.81
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 127.21
Daily SMA50 126.67
Daily SMA100 125.46
Daily SMA200 124.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 128.82
Previous Daily Low 127.77
Previous Weekly High 128.46
Previous Weekly Low 127.1
Previous Monthly High 127.49
Previous Monthly Low 125.09
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 128.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 128.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 127.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 127.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 129.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.21

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits six-week high amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD hits six-week high amid risk-on mood

EUR/USD has risen above 1.22, hitting the highest since mid-January. The US Fed's commitment to easing has boosted the market mood and the safe-haven dollar is down despite higher US yields. A big bulk of US data including GDP awaits traders.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD retreats from three-year high it set above 0.8000, eyes on US data

AUD/USD retreats from three-year high it set above 0.8000, eyes on US data

The AUD/USD pair closed in the positive territory on Wednesday and extended its rally to a fresh three-year high of 0.8008 during the European trading hours on Thursday. 

AUD/USD News

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Soars 273% as “diamond hands” trigger meme stock comeback

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Soars 273% as “diamond hands” trigger meme stock comeback

NYSE: GME is trading at around $168 in Thursday's premarket trade, up 273% from Wednesday's early trading price. The departure of the CFO served as the trigger to the fresh buying frenzy. Retail traders that have held onto shares seem to be behind the surge.

Read more

Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off

Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off

Dogecoin price has been lull ever since the local top on February 7. However, a 20% surge due to Elon Musk’s recent endorsement has led to a breakout from a bull flag pattern. Now, the meme coin could surge 75% to record levels soon.

Read more

US Dollar Index looks depressed near 90.00 ahead of data

US Dollar Index looks depressed near 90.00 ahead of data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, remains under heavy pressure around the key 90.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures