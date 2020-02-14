EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Scope for a drop to 117.00

  • EUR/JPY dropped further to sub-119.00 levels, fresh 2020 lows.
  • The next support emerges at the October 2019 low at 117.07.

The bearish note around EUR/JPY remains unchanged for the time being, encouraging the cross to breach the key support at 119.00 the figure.

While below the key 200-day SMA, today at 120.46, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain negative.

Against this backdrop, the immediate support emerges at the October 2019 low at 117.07.

EUR/JPY dail;y chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.09
Today Daily Change 27
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 119.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.57
Daily SMA50 121.16
Daily SMA100 120.54
Daily SMA200 120.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.74
Previous Daily Low 118.88
Previous Weekly High 121.15
Previous Weekly Low 119.92
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

