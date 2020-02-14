EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Scope for a drop to 117.00

EUR/JPY dropped further to sub-119.00 levels, fresh 2020 lows.

The next support emerges at the October 2019 low at 117.07.

The bearish note around EUR/JPY remains unchanged for the time being, encouraging the cross to breach the key support at 119.00 the figure.

While below the key 200-day SMA, today at 120.46, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain negative.

EUR/JPY dail;y chart