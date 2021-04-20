EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Room for extra gains above 131.00

- EUR/JPY reverses Monday’s blues and records new YTD highs.
- Extra gains remain on the table once 131.00 is cleared.
EUR/JPY manages to reverse the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and clinched fresh yearly highs in levels just shy of the 131.00 yardstick earlier in the European session on turnaround Tuesday
Further upside now appears likely if the break above the recent consolidative theme is confirmed in the short-term, with the next target now emerging at the 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).
While above the 5-month support line near 128.80, extra gains should remain on the table.
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 125.92 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.62
|Today Daily Change
|92
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|130.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.86
|Daily SMA50
|129.17
|Daily SMA100
|127.75
|Daily SMA200
|125.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.37
|Previous Daily Low
|129.7
|Previous Weekly High
|130.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.8
|Previous Monthly High
|130.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD remains pressured below $1770 amid higher Treasury yields
Rising Treasury yields outweigh the DXY’s sell-off, weighing on Gold. XAU/USD remains poised to test the 100-HMA support. Recapturing the 50-HMA Is critical to negating the downside bias.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.