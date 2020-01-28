EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rising bets for extra losses to 119.25

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY accelerates the sell-off below the 120.00 mark.
  • Immediately to the downside emerges the 119.60 region.

The downside in EUR/JPY has picked up extra pace after breaching the key 200-day SMA in the 120.80 region on Friday and the 100-day SMA around 120.30 on Monday.

While sellers remain in control, then the area of 119.60, or late November lows, should emerge on the horizon ahead of November’s low at 119.25.

Furthermore, as long as the 200-day SMA caps the upside, the selling bias in the cross is expected to remain unchanged.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.86
Today Daily Change 40
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 119.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.62
Daily SMA50 121.22
Daily SMA100 120.37
Daily SMA200 120.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.46
Previous Daily Low 119.91
Previous Weekly High 122.37
Previous Weekly Low 120.42
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at fresh yearly lows, about to challenge 1.1000

EUR/USD at fresh yearly lows, about to challenge 1.1000

The EUR/USD pair is pressuring the critical level, as the dollar’s demand eased but didn’t recede. Market players waiting for US Durable Goods Orders.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD off weekly lows, still weaker amid BOE nerves

GBP/USD off weekly lows, still weaker amid BOE nerves

GBP/USD attempts a bounce from weekly lows of 1.3004 but remains vulnerable amid broad-based US dollar strength, dovish BOE expectations and hard Brexit concerns.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin moving on the razor edge

Bitcoin moving on the razor edge

Yesterday's positive day along the crypto board has brought the BTC/USD pair to the borderline between a bearish market and a free space where it can grow again in search of new historical highs. 

Read more

WTI in bearish consolidation phase below $53, API data eyed

WTI in bearish consolidation phase below $53, API data eyed

WTI bears take a breather amid OPEC supply buts extension hopes. Coronavirus crisis continues to weigh on risk, fuel growth concerns. Markets await US weekly API Crude Stock data and virus updates.

Oil News

USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating at lows, bearish

USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating at lows, bearish

Coronavirus-related fears and upcoming first-tier event keeping investors in cautious mode. US Durable Goods Orders seen posting a tepid advance in December. USD/JPY at risk of resuming its decline once below 108.65.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures