EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Remains on the defensive near 119.25

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY stays weak and dropped to 119.30/25, new 2020 lows.
  • Further south emerges the November 2019 low at 119.24.

EUR/JPY is prolonging the leg lower after breaking below the 120.00 mark earlier in the session.

If sellers keep controlling the markets’ sentiment then the next target should emerge at the November 2019 low at 119.24 ahead of the October 2019 low at 117.07.

The bearish stance remains well in place as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 120.48, caps the upside.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.39
Today Daily Change 47
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 119.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.75
Daily SMA50 121.2
Daily SMA100 120.52
Daily SMA200 120.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.3
Previous Daily Low 119.62
Previous Weekly High 121.15
Previous Weekly Low 119.92
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD struggles at lowest since 2017 amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from elevated coronavirus fears after China reported a leap in cases. US CPI is awaited. 

GBP/USD pressured below 1.30 amid USD strength, ahead of UK government reshuffle

GBP/USD is trading below 1.30, off the highs as the dollar gains amid coronavirus fears. UK PM Johnson is set for a government reshuffle ahead of official post-Brexit talks. 

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?

The ETH/BTC pair shows a pattern already seen in 2017. US government puts the focus on the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. XRP stands out today and rises in opening above 10%.

Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region

Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1574-75 region.

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

