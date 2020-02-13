EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Remains on the defensive near 119.25

- EUR/JPY stays weak and dropped to 119.30/25, new 2020 lows.
- Further south emerges the November 2019 low at 119.24.
EUR/JPY is prolonging the leg lower after breaking below the 120.00 mark earlier in the session.
If sellers keep controlling the markets’ sentiment then the next target should emerge at the November 2019 low at 119.24 ahead of the October 2019 low at 117.07.
The bearish stance remains well in place as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 120.48, caps the upside.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|119.39
|Today Daily Change
|47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|119.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.75
|Daily SMA50
|121.2
|Daily SMA100
|120.52
|Daily SMA200
|120.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.3
|Previous Daily Low
|119.62
|Previous Weekly High
|121.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.92
|Previous Monthly High
|122.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
