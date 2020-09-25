EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rejected at 123.15, remains stuck in a sideways channel

- EUR/JPY's hourly chart shows a sideways channel pattern.
- A range breakdown would imply a continuation of the sell-off from recent highs near 126.00.
EUR/JPY is trading near 123.05 at press time, representing marginal gains on the day, having faced rejection at 123.15 a few minutes ago.
The pair has carved out a sideways channel on the hourly chart with the upper end and lower end at 123.20 and 122.57, respectively.
A breakout would open the doors for 123.83 (target as per the measured move method). However, the bias would remain bearish as long as the pair holds below 124.41 – the former support-turned-resistance of the head-and-shoulders (H&S) breakdown confirmed on Sept. 16.
Alternatively, a range breakdown, if confirmed, would reinforce the bearish view put forward by the H&S breakdown and expose support at 122.00 (100-week simple moving average).
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish below 122.57
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|123.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|124.84
|Daily SMA50
|124.77
|Daily SMA100
|122.38
|Daily SMA200
|120.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.16
|Previous Daily Low
|122.58
|Previous Weekly High
|125.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|123.32
|Previous Monthly High
|126.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|123.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|122.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.85
