EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Positive outlook remains in place

- EUR/JPY starts the week in a volatile fashion and revisits 145.00.
- The next up barrier of note comes at the December 2022 high.
EUR/JPY regains some composure and advances to the 145.00 region at the beginning of the week.
A daily close above the 2023 top at 145.67 (March 31) should motivate the cross to shift its focus to the December 2022 top around 146.70 (December 15) in the short-term horizon.
In the meantime, extra gains remain on the table while the cross trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 141.82.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.54
|Today Daily Change
|132
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|144.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.91
|Daily SMA50
|142.65
|Daily SMA100
|142.55
|Daily SMA200
|141.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.67
|Previous Daily Low
|143.89
|Previous Weekly High
|145.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.57
|Previous Monthly High
|145.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD rises to daily highs above 1.0850 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0850 after having declined below 1.0800 earlier in the day. The improving market mood seems to be weighing on the US Dollar and fueling the pair's upside ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US.
GBP/USD extends rally toward 1.2400
Following a technical correction, GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and rose toward 1.2400 on Monday. Ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US, the positive risk mood seems to be providing a boost to the pair.
Gold reverses direction, advances toward $1,980
Gold price has turned north and climbed to the $1,980 area on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield has declined to 3.5% and erased its earlier gains, helping XAU/USD keep its footing. Eyes on US ISM Manufacturing PMI report.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Three reasons for an upside surprise Premium
Calmer after the storm? Investors have been cheering the lack of bad news from the banking sector – and its outcome for monetary policy, fewer interest rates. This optimism may have reached businesses in the manufacturing sector.