EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes 164.30

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY gives away part of the recent three-day advance.
  • Further up comes the 2023 peaks around 164.30.

EUR/JPY surrenders part of the recent bullish move and retests the key support around 163.00.

In case bulls regain the upper hand, the cross could attempt another visit to the YTD tops around 164.30 (November 16) in the short-term horizon.

Against that, the surpass of the yearly high is expected to face the next significant resistance level not before the 2008 top of 169.96 (July 23).

So far, the longer term positive outlook for the cross appears favoured while above the 200-day SMA, today at 153.28.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 163.19
Today Daily Change 78
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 163.59
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 161.77
Daily SMA50 159.41
Daily SMA100 158.31
Daily SMA200 153.23
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 163.66
Previous Daily Low 162.68
Previous Weekly High 163.66
Previous Weekly Low 161.25
Previous Monthly High 160.85
Previous Monthly Low 154.39
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 163.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 163.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 162.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 162.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 161.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 163.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 164.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 164.91

 

 

