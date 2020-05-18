EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Near-term consolidation looks likely

  • EUR/JPY is looking to extend the consolidation around 116.00.
  • Immediately to the downside aligns the yearly lows in the mid-114.00s.

EUR/JPY is now attempting to consolidate in the 116.00 region following the rejection from last week’s tops near 117.00 the figure.

While trading below the short-term resistance line in the 116.40 zone, another visit to the YTD lows in the 114.50 area should not be ruled out

On the broader picture, a more serious bullish attempt should clear the May’s top in the 117.75/80 band. This area of resistance is also reinforced by the 55-day SMA near 117.60.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 115.99
Today Daily Change 40
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 115.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 116.15
Daily SMA50 117.51
Daily SMA100 119.09
Daily SMA200 119.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 116.2
Previous Daily Low 115.48
Previous Weekly High 116.86
Previous Weekly Low 115.3
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 115.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 115.75
Daily Pivot Point S1 115.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 115.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 116.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 116.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 117

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

