  • EUR/JPY adds to Thursday’s losses and breaches 142.00.
  • The next support of note comes at 140.00.

EUR/JPY extends the rejection from recent peaks past the 144.00 mark at the end of the week.

Overbought conditions and renewed demand for the Japanese yen now force the cross to shed further ground and re-shift its attention to the 140.00 neighbourhood, which emerges as the next magnet for bears in the short-term horizon.

So far, while above the 3-month support line near 136.20, the near-term outlook for the cross should remain bullish.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 141.69
Today Daily Change 120
Today Daily Change % -0.65
Today daily open 142.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 137.79
Daily SMA50 137.05
Daily SMA100 133.75
Daily SMA200 131.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 144.19
Previous Daily Low 142.35
Previous Weekly High 140.37
Previous Weekly Low 136.38
Previous Monthly High 138.32
Previous Monthly Low 132.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 143.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 143.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 141.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 140.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 143.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 144.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 145.6

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

