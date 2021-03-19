EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Interim support lines up at 129.20

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY extends the knee-jerk well below the 130.00 level.
  • There is an interim support at the 20-day SMA around 129.20.

EUR/JPY breaks below the psychological 130.00 yardstick and navigates in multi-day lows in the mid-129.00s.

Despite the corrective downside, the positive bias in the cross remains well and sound for the time being. Against that, further upside still remains on the cards and the surpass of YTD highs near 130.70 should allow for extra gains with immediate target at the 131.00 hurdle followed by the summer 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).

Reinforcing the current positive stance, EUR/JPY keeps trading above the immediate support line (off November 19 2020 low) in the 127.60 area, also coincident with the 50-day SMA. Below this area, the upside pressure is forecast to alleviate somewhat.

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 124.92 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 129.5
Today Daily Change 55
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 129.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.14
Daily SMA50 127.6
Daily SMA100 126.36
Daily SMA200 124.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.67
Previous Daily Low 129.6
Previous Weekly High 130.4
Previous Weekly Low 128.78
Previous Monthly High 129.98
Previous Monthly Low 126.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 128.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 131.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 131.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

