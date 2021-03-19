EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Interim support lines up at 129.20

- EUR/JPY extends the knee-jerk well below the 130.00 level.
- There is an interim support at the 20-day SMA around 129.20.
EUR/JPY breaks below the psychological 130.00 yardstick and navigates in multi-day lows in the mid-129.00s.
Despite the corrective downside, the positive bias in the cross remains well and sound for the time being. Against that, further upside still remains on the cards and the surpass of YTD highs near 130.70 should allow for extra gains with immediate target at the 131.00 hurdle followed by the summer 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).
Reinforcing the current positive stance, EUR/JPY keeps trading above the immediate support line (off November 19 2020 low) in the 127.60 area, also coincident with the 50-day SMA. Below this area, the upside pressure is forecast to alleviate somewhat.
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 124.92 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.5
|Today Daily Change
|55
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|129.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.14
|Daily SMA50
|127.6
|Daily SMA100
|126.36
|Daily SMA200
|124.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.67
|Previous Daily Low
|129.6
|Previous Weekly High
|130.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.78
|Previous Monthly High
|129.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.48
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.19 as US yields fall off highs
EUR/USD has bounced off 1.19 as US ten-year yields slip below 1.70%, carrying the dollar down with them. EU countries are resuming their usage of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a green light from the European regulator.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.