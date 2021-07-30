EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Interim hurdle aligns at 130.70

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY keeps business near recent tops.
  • Further upside should meet a minor support at 130.67.

EUR/JPY resumes the upside and leaves behind Thursday’s small losses amidst inconclusive price action.

If the buying pressure gathers extra steam, then there is an interim hurdle at the Fibo level at 130.67. A surpass of this level should put the weekly top at 131.08 back on the radar (July 13). Above this area, the selling pressure is expected to subside.

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 128.59, the outlook for EUR/JPY is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 130.43
Today Daily Change 45
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 130.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.27
Daily SMA50 131.78
Daily SMA100 131.25
Daily SMA200 128.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.57
Previous Daily Low 129.9
Previous Weekly High 130.3
Previous Weekly Low 128.6
Previous Monthly High 134.13
Previous Monthly Low 130.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 129.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 131.18

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1900 amid downbeat German data

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1900 amid downbeat German data

EUR/USD keeps its recovery gains in check below 1.1900 after the German Q2 Prelim GDP missed estimates with 1.5%. The dollar benefits from covid woes induced downbeat market mood. A busy docket ahead, with a focus on Eurozone GDP and US PCE inflation.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.4000 as dollar eases ahead of US PCE

GBP/USD rises toward 1.4000 as dollar eases ahead of US PCE

GBP/USD bounces back toward 1.4000, as the US dollar eases despite risk-off mood. Optimism over the Brexit issue and the declining trend in new COVID-19 cases in the UK offers support to the pound. US PCE inflation awaited. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates in a range, bullish potential intact

XAU/USD consolidates in a range, bullish potential intact

Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session. A combination of factors extended some support, though the lack of buying warrants caution.

Gold News

Ripple bulldozes resistance, eyes $1.00

Ripple bulldozes resistance, eyes $1.00

XRP price rebound has taken on an impulsive tone, lifting the cross-border remittances token near the convergence of the 200-day SMA with the longstanding inverse head-and-shoulders neckline around $0.775. Ripple falls short of triggering a double bottom pattern.

Read more

US Core PCE Price Index June Preview: Bad will not be bad enough

US Core PCE Price Index June Preview: Bad will not be bad enough

Inflation is rampant. Consumers, politicians, and economists have noticed. Even the Federal Reserve has concerns, though not enough to modify the easy money policy that is abetting the increases. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures