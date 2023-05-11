EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Head-and-shoulders chart pattern emerges, targets the 143.00 area

- EUR/JPY breaks below the two-week support trendline, confirming a head-and-shoulders chart pattern.
- The pair faces multiple support levels to target 143.20, including 50-day EMA at 146.00 and 100-day EMA at 144.59.
- Reclaiming 147.00 could open the door for gains and negate the bearish chart pattern, with the next resistance at 147.80-148.00.
EUR/JPY confirms a break below a two-week support trendline, which also ensures the formation of a head-and-shoulders chart pattern that targets a drop of 450 pips toward 143.20, 50 pips shy of piercing the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 142.70. However, it should be said that it would need to hurdle support levels on its way south. As the Asian session begins, the EUR/JPY is trading at 146.85, down by 0.01%, after losing 0.46% on Thursday.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Given the backdrop, the GBP/JPY confirmed the formation of a head-and-shoulders chart pattern. Even though it is a bearish chart pattern, sellers must reclaim several demand areas on its way toward the 143.00 figure.
The EUR/JPY first support would be the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 146.00. A breach of the latter would sponsor a fall to the 100-day EMA at 144.59 before testing the 144.00 psychological level. Once cleared, the head-and-shoulders profit target of 143.20 should be reached.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turned bearish, warranting that further downside is expected, while the 3-day Rate of Change (RoC), continues to slide below its neutral level.
Conversely, if EUR/JPY buyers reclaim 147.00, that could open the door for further gains. The next supply area to test would be the head-and-shoulders neckline at around 147.80-148.00, before reaching towards the last year’s high of 148.40, negating the bearish chart pattern.
Trend: Downward biased.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|147.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.06
|Daily SMA50
|145.31
|Daily SMA100
|143.41
|Daily SMA200
|142.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.67
|Previous Daily Low
|147.04
|Previous Weekly High
|151.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.13
|Previous Monthly High
|150.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
