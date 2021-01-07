EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further gains likely near-term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY surpasses the 127.00 mark and clinches fresh tops.
  • The net target comes in at the 2019 highs around 127.50.

EUR/JPY advances for the fourth session in a row and manages to finally break above 127.00 the figure on Thursday.

That said, the cross appears to have broken above the consolidative mood prevailing since December and extra upside now appears on the cards with the next key target at the 2019 highs in the mid-127.00s (March 1).

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 122.43 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 127.07
Today Daily Change 42
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 126.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 126.39
Daily SMA50 125.01
Daily SMA100 124.73
Daily SMA200 122.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 127.24
Previous Daily Low 126.14
Previous Weekly High 127.24
Previous Weekly Low 126.05
Previous Monthly High 127.24
Previous Monthly Low 124.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 126.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 126.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 126.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 125.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 125.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 127.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 127.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 128.54

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors' Picks

EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar

EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar

EUR/USD is trading around 1.23 but off the highs. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, amid expectations for broad stimulus under a unified Democratic government. Markets are shrugging off the storming of the Capitol. US data and coronavirus developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, down on the day. Rising UK coronavirus cases and a slow pace of vaccinations are weighing on sterling, while the dollar is supported by higher yields, following the Democratic sweep of the Senate and upcoming stimulus. 

GBP/USD News

Gold turns flat, around $1920 area amid risk-on mood

Gold turns flat, around $1920 area amid risk-on mood

Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and moved into the neutral territory, around the $1920 region during the early European session.

Gold news

Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed

Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed

Markets have been shrugging off the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Investors focus on Democrats' win of the Senate after the elections in Georgia, pushing stocks higher. 

Read more

US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data

US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data

The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.

US Dollar Index News

