EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further downside could extend to 109.24

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The leg lower in EUR/JPY has intensified and reaches the 120.00 area.
  • Immediately to the downside emerges the 109.60 region.

The downside in EUR/JPY has picked up extra pace after breaching the key 200-day SMA in the 120.80 region on Friday and the 100-day SMA around 120.30 on Monday.

If the selling impetus gathers extra traction, then the 119.60 region should come into focus (late November 2019 lows) ahead of the monthly low at 119.24.

As long as the 200-day SMA caps the upside, the selling bias in the cross is expected to remain unchanged.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.01
Today Daily Change 49
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 120.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.72
Daily SMA50 121.23
Daily SMA100 120.35
Daily SMA200 120.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.27
Previous Daily Low 120.42
Previous Weekly High 122.37
Previous Weekly Low 120.42
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

