  • EUR/JPY adds to Monday’s weakness and breaks below 136.00.
  • Next on the downside comes the April lows around 134.30.

EUR/JPY keeps correcting lower and breaches the 136.00 support to clinch new multi-day lows on Tuesday.

Further weakness remains well in place in the very near term. Against that, the corrective move in the cross could extend further and revisit the monthly lows around 134.30.

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 130.59, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 135.85
Today Daily Change 281
Today Daily Change % -1.03
Today daily open 137.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 136.4
Daily SMA50 132.61
Daily SMA100 131.24
Daily SMA200 130.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 139.19
Previous Daily Low 136.49
Previous Weekly High 140
Previous Weekly Low 136.45
Previous Monthly High 137.54
Previous Monthly Low 124.39
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 137.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 138.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 136.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 134.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 133.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 138.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 140.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 141.52

 

 

