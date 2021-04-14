EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further consolidation in the pipeline

  • EUR/JPY extends the consolidative mood above 130.00.
  • Next on the upside comes in the 131.00 yarstick.

EUR/JPY extends the multi-session side-lined theme above the key barrier at 130.00 the figure so far this week.

Further consolidation around current levels appears favoured for the time being. The resumption of the bull trend faces the next hurdle at the 2021 high near 130.70 (April 7) ahead of the 131.00 yardstick.

While above the short-term support line in the 128.50/55 band, extra gains remain on the table, with the longer term target at the 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17). This area of contention is reinforced by the proximity of the 50-day SMA at 128.92.

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 125.74 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 130.41
Today Daily Change 45
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 130.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.77
Daily SMA50 128.87
Daily SMA100 127.51
Daily SMA200 125.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.5
Previous Daily Low 129.8
Previous Weekly High 130.69
Previous Weekly Low 129.57
Previous Monthly High 130.67
Previous Monthly Low 128.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 129.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 131.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

