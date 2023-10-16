EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Firm resistance remains around 158.60

- EUR/JPY reverses two daily pullbacks in a row on Monday.
- Further upside should meet the next target around 158.60.
EUR/JPY regains some composure and manages to leave behind a two-day negative streak at the beginning of the week.
The acceleration of the rebound is expected to put the September high of 158.65 (September 13) to the test ahead of the 2023 top at 159.76 (August 30), which precedes the key round level at 160.00.
So far, the longer term positive outlook for the cross appears favoured while above the 200-day SMA, today at 150.33.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.47
|Today Daily Change
|63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|157.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.48
|Daily SMA50
|157.89
|Daily SMA100
|156.2
|Daily SMA200
|150.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.05
|Previous Daily Low
|157.05
|Previous Weekly High
|158.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.51
|Previous Monthly High
|158.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0500 despite cautious mood
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0500 on Monday. The US Dollar struggles to stay resilient against its peers to start the week but cautious market mood amid escalating geopolitical tensions doesn't allow the pair to gather bullish momentum.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200 on modest USD weakness
GBP/USD regained its traction after falling below 1.2150 in the European morning on Monday and advanced toward 1.2200. The broad-based US Dollar weakness helps the pair edge higher but investors remain on edge while keeping an eye on tensions in the Middle East.
Gold rebounds from daily lows, trades above $1,920
Gold started the new week on the back foot and declined below $1,910 after gaining more than 3% on Friday. As the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south and dropped below 4.7%, however, XAU/USD staged a rebound and rose above $1,920.
Bitcoin whales signal accumulation trend while fear subsides
Bitcoin holdings over the past 20 months signify that 11,806 more addresses have acquired at least 10 BTC. Bitcoin's previous record of such large holdings was set in 2019, suggesting renewed interest after a bearish cycle.
Middle East tension set to continue to weigh on markets
Friday’s sell-off came about primarily over concerns over further escalation in the Middle East which kept investors cautious, while better than expected US bank earnings numbers helped US markets to hang onto their weekly gains.