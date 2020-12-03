EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Firm bets for a move to 127.00 (and beyond)

- EUR/JPY keeps the trade well above the 126.00 barrier.
- Further upside now targets the YTD highs around 127.00.
EUR/JPY extends the rally well above the 126.00 barrier amidst the persistent improvement in the risk complex.
If the buying pressure manages to gather further traction, then the 2020 peaks in the 127.00 zone (September 1) should return to the investors’ radar. Some correction, however, could be shaping up as the cross moved slightly into the overbought territory.
Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 121.59 the outlook should remain constructive. The October’s low around 121.60 also reinforces this key contention zone.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.49
|Today Daily Change
|45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|126.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|124.06
|Daily SMA50
|123.76
|Daily SMA100
|124.26
|Daily SMA200
|121.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.55
|Previous Daily Low
|125.78
|Previous Weekly High
|124.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|123.08
|Previous Monthly High
|125.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|126.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|125.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|126.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|127.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|127.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
