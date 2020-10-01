EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extra gains seen above 124.30

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY’s upside remains capped by the 3-month resistance line.
  • Further up aligns the minor hurdle at the 55-day SMA (124.63).

EUR/JPY’s recent advance appears to have met a tough barrier at the 3-month resistance line in the 124.20/30 band.

The cross managed to regain attention after bottoming out in the 122.40 area on Monday, where also converges the 100-day SMA. Buyers are expected to clear the 124.20/30 area to allow for extra gains to, initially, the 55-day SMA near 124.60 ahead of 126.46 (September 10 high).

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 120.92, the outlook on EUR/JPY is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 123.99
Today Daily Change 48
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 123.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 124.32
Daily SMA50 124.8
Daily SMA100 122.67
Daily SMA200 120.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124.25
Previous Daily Low 123.53
Previous Weekly High 123.94
Previous Weekly Low 122.52
Previous Monthly High 127.08
Previous Monthly Low 122.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 123.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 123.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 123.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 123.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 122.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 124.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 124.82

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

