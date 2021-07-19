EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extra downside exposes the 200-day SMA

  • EUR/JPY resumes the downside well below 130.00.
  • Further south comes in the 200-day SMA at 128.33.

The leg lower in EUR/JPY picks up renewed pace and challenges the support at the 129.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.

The loss of this area should expose further downside. That said, there is a minor support at 128.54 (Fibo level) ahead of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 128.33.

Above the latter, the broader outlook for the cross is seen as constructive for the time being.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 129.24
Today Daily Change 89
Today Daily Change % -0.54
Today daily open 129.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 131.22
Daily SMA50 132.27
Daily SMA100 131.18
Daily SMA200 128.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.28
Previous Daily Low 129.64
Previous Weekly High 131.09
Previous Weekly Low 129.61
Previous Monthly High 134.13
Previous Monthly Low 130.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.91

 

 

