- EUR/JPY slips amid a risk-on mood, as it remains below the Ichimoku Cloud
- Further downside is seen below the Tenkan and Kijun Sen levels as the pair aims toward 156.00.
- The EUR/JPY could shift bullish if buyers reclaim 159.00.
The EUR/JPY begins the week on a lower note, posting losses of 0.17% on Monday amid a risk-on impulse. The cross-currency pair's upward move was quickly rejected at a multi-month support trendline turned resistance, opening the door for a pullback. Therefore, the pair is trading at 157.92 as Tuesday’s Asian session begins, almost flat.
The cross-pair base shifted bearish after diving below the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo). That along with the cross of the Tenkan-Sen below the Kijun-Sen, has kept the EUR/JPY capped below the 159.00 figure. If sellers would like to extend the downtrend, they must drag prices below the Tenkan-Sen at 157.03, followed by the Kijun-Sen at 156.48, as the pair extends its losses toward 156.00.
On the other hand, if the EUR/JPY reverses its course and achieves a daily close above 158.50, that could open the door for a test of 159.00. On further strength, the pair would aim towards the bottom of the Kumo at 159.30, ahead of challenging 160.00.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|158.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.67
|Daily SMA50
|159.3
|Daily SMA100
|158.62
|Daily SMA200
|155.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|159
|Previous Daily Low
|158.05
|Previous Weekly High
|159
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.07
|Previous Monthly High
|161.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|158.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|158.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|159.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.83
