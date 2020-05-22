EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro easing from May’s highs, trades near 117.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is losing steam at the end of the trading week.
  • Support can be seen in the 117.25/117.20 price zone.  
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY is easing from the May’s highs while trading above its main SMAs on the four chart. The spot has lost some bullish steam as it is challenging the 117.25/117.00 support zone. As the market remains fragile a break below this point can lead to further declines towards the 116.40 level. On the other hand, bulls need to regain the 118.00 level initially.  
 
 
 
Resistance: 118.00 118.75, 119.00
Support: 117.25, 117.00, 116.40
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.13
Today Daily Change -0.69
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 117.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 116.36
Daily SMA50 117.5
Daily SMA100 118.93
Daily SMA200 119.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.52
Previous Daily Low 117.73
Previous Weekly High 116.86
Previous Weekly Low 115.3
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.11

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid US-Sino tensions, after ECB minutes

EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid US-Sino tensions, after ECB minutes

EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.09, extending its losses. Growing Sino-American tensions, mostly around Hong Kong, are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. The ECB Meeting Minutes have shown willingness to expand bond-buying in the upcoming meeting.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbled under 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk

GBP/USD tumbled under 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.22 after UK retail sales dropped by more than expected, and the BOE's Ramsden expressed support for negative rates. Souring Sino-American relations are boosting the safe-haven dollar. 

GBP/USD News

USDT overtakes Ripple and wakes up the XRP bulls

USDT overtakes Ripple and wakes up the XRP bulls

Ripple loses the last place on the crypto market podium to USDT after yesterday's falls and the capital flight to the fiat market anchor offered by the US Dollar Tether. Bitcoin moves downwards and shows the way for a new market share distribution.

Read more

WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks

WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks

WTI faces selling pressure as investors fear escalation of US-China tensions. Japan's Nikkei index is down 0.55% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is reporting a 4% decline. Other major indices are also facing selling pressure. 

Oil News

Gold eases from tops, still well bid around $1735 level

Gold eases from tops, still well bid around $1735 level

Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's sharp fall to one-week lows. The commodity was last seen trading near the $1735 region, below daily swing highs, touched during the early European session.

Gold News

