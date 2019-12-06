EUR/JPY price analysis: Euro drops against yen, trades near 120.00 handle

- EUR/JPY dived on Friday, breaking below the 120.56 support level.
- The level to beat for sellers is the 119.95 support.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
EUR/JPY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|120.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.26
|Daily SMA50
|119.91
|Daily SMA100
|119.32
|Daily SMA200
|121.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.9
|Previous Daily Low
|120.55
|Previous Weekly High
|120.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.68
|Previous Monthly High
|121.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.27
