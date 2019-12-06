EUR/JPY price analysis: Euro drops against yen, trades near 120.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY dived on Friday, breaking below the 120.56 support level. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 119.95 support. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, the spot has been correcting below the 121.00 handle in the last weeks of trading. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
As discussed yesterday, the spot dropped to the 120.06 price level. As bears are in control, next week, if the spot break below 119.95, it could continue to decline towards 119.70 and 119.27, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
   

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The cross is under pressure below its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart. Resistances are seen at the 120.39 and 120.60 level. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.04
Today Daily Change -0.72
Today Daily Change % -0.60
Today daily open 120.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.26
Daily SMA50 119.91
Daily SMA100 119.32
Daily SMA200 121.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.9
Previous Daily Low 120.55
Previous Weekly High 120.77
Previous Weekly Low 119.68
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.68
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

