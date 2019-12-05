EUR/JPY price analysis: Euro erases daily gains against yen, trades near 120.70 level

- EUR/JPY remains capped below the 120.83 resistance.
- The level to beat for bears is the 120.56 support.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
EUR/JPY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|120.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.26
|Daily SMA50
|119.85
|Daily SMA100
|119.32
|Daily SMA200
|121.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.81
|Previous Daily Low
|120.1
|Previous Weekly High
|120.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.68
|Previous Monthly High
|121.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1100 as speculative interest prices in a dismal NFP
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains, despite discouraging EU data and slightly positive US figures. Focus shifts to US November employment figures.
GBP/USD ready to challenge May’s high
The GBP/USD pair is trading above 1.3150 and near a multi-month high at 1.3176, as Conservatives’ lead stabilized at 10 points.
USD/JPY resumes decline after faltering around 109.00
The USD/JPY is ending the day with modest losses, as despite encouraging words from US trade representatives, there’s nothing new on a trade deal with China.
Gold: In search of a firm direction, remains vulnerable below 100-DMA
Following the previous session's intraday pullback from the vicinity of 100-day SMA, or one-month tops, gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early North-American session on Thursday.
