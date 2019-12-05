EUR/JPY price analysis: Euro erases daily gains against yen, trades near 120.70 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY remains capped below the 120.83 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 120.56 support. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, the market has been trapped in a consolidation below the 121.00 handle in the last weeks of trading. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
Once again, the bulls were hopeful for a break above the 120.83 resistance but found not acceptance. As the underlying tone remains bearish, the odds are that the spot will break below the 120.56 support level and drop towards the 120.39 and 120.06 price levels, according to Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The cross erased most of the daily gains. A daily close above the 120.83/121.00 resistance zone would likely flip the market to bullish.
 

 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.69
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 120.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.26
Daily SMA50 119.85
Daily SMA100 119.32
Daily SMA200 121.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.81
Previous Daily Low 120.1
Previous Weekly High 120.77
Previous Weekly Low 119.68
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

