EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro challenging December highs, approaching the 121.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is rolling into Asia near the 120.85 resistance level. 
  • Support is seen at the 120.66 and 120.40 levels.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, the spot has been correcting the October’s rally below the 121.00 handle in the last weeks of trading. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
Buyers broke above the 120.66 resistance and are now challenging the 120.85 level. The next big hurdle is likely going to be the 121.00 handle. If the bulls can break above it, the path of least resistance would probably be to the upside with investors potentially targetting the 121.35 and 121.55 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
    

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The bulls are in control above the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart. Support is seen at the 120.66 and 120.40 levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.85
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 120.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.27
Daily SMA50 120.06
Daily SMA100 119.3
Daily SMA200 121.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.7
Previous Daily Low 120.08
Previous Weekly High 121.02
Previous Weekly Low 120
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

