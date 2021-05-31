EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Drops below 134.00 on double-top bearish formation

- EUR/JPY reverses from February 2018 levels, forms a bearish chart pattern on 1H.
- 200-HMA, weekly support line tests sellers, bulls need a daily closing beyond 134.00.
EUR/JPY remains on the back foot around an intraday low of 133.74, down 0.10% on a day, ahead of Monday’s European session open. In doing so, the quote confirms doubt-top bearish chart formation amid downbeat MACD signals.
Given the overbought RSI conditions on the daily chart, as well as repeated failures to cross the 134.00 threshold on the daily closing, EUR/JPY sellers should remain hopeful and add to the positions on breaking the 133.60 support, comprising neckline of doubt-top.
Though, a clear downside past 133.60 will find it difficult to break the 133.20 support confluence including 200-HMA and one-week-old rising trend line, before dropping back towards the 133.00 round figure.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need a clear upside break of 134.00 to aim for the late 2017 tops near 134.40-45.
During the quote’s sustained run-up beyond 134.45, the 135.00 psychological magnet and multiple lows marked in early 2018 near 135.20 could entertain EUR/JPY bulls.
EUR/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|133.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.53
|Daily SMA50
|131.11
|Daily SMA100
|129.38
|Daily SMA200
|127.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.01
|Previous Daily Low
|133.61
|Previous Weekly High
|134.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.52
|Previous Monthly High
|132.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
