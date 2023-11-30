EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Downtrend stalls as doji suggests bulls entering the market

- EUR/JPY pair shows signs of stabilization, trading flat at 161.33 in the early Friday Asian session.
- Despite recent losses, the overall uptrend remains intact, with bulls eyeing the Tenkan-Sen at 161.88 to reinforce the upward momentum.
- Bears aim to drive the pair below the Kijun-Sen at 161.00, with subsequent support at Senkou Span B (159.32) and the November monthly low (159.06).
The EUR/JPY extends its losses for the fourth straight day, but price action seems to have formed a doji, suggesting the downtrend could be stalling ahead of the weekend. At the time of writing, the pair is trading at 161.33, flat as the Friday Asian session begins.
The uptrend remains intact, even though the pair fell to a weekly low of 169.59. On its way south the EUR/JPY broke key support levels like the Kijun-Sen at 161.00, which buyers later reclaimed, as the pair printed a close at 161.33.
That said, bulls are in charge, but they must reclaim the Tenkan-Sen at 161.88, to cement the bullish bias and challenge 162.00. A breach of the latter will expose 163.00, before testing the November 27 high at 163.71.
Conversely, bears need to push prices below the Kijun-Sen at 161.00. Once cleared, the next support emerges at the Senkou Span B at 159.32, followed by the November monthly low of 159.06.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis – Daily Chart
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.34
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|161.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.2
|Daily SMA50
|159.67
|Daily SMA100
|158.54
|Daily SMA200
|153.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.26
|Previous Daily Low
|161.52
|Previous Weekly High
|163.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.25
|Previous Monthly High
|160.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|154.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
