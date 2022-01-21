EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Downside has further legs to go

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY accelerates losses and flirts with the 128.50 area.
  • Further decline should not be ruled out for the time being.

EUR/JPY intensifies the daily pullback and re-visits the mid-128.00s for the first time since mid-December.

Price action in the cross now seems to favour extra decline in the short-term horizon, particularly after EUR/JPY remains unable to retest/surpass the YTD peaks in the 131.50/60 region (January 5). That said, the next support of relevance now emerges at the December low at 127.83 (December 3).

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 130.52, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain negative.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 128.97
Today Daily Change 75
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 129.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.45
Daily SMA50 129.41
Daily SMA100 130.01
Daily SMA200 130.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.09
Previous Daily Low 129.05
Previous Weekly High 131.48
Previous Weekly Low 129.78
Previous Monthly High 131.04
Previous Monthly Low 127.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 128.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 127.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.81

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

