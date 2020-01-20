EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further downside looks likely

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The bull run in EUR/JPY met strong resistance near 123.00.
  • The inability to regain recent tops could trigger some correction.

The upside momentum in EUR/JPY appears to have run out of steam in the vicinity of the key barrier at 123.00 the figure, sparking a sharp correction to the 122.00 neighbourhood.

The selling pressure could extend further and force the cross to initially recede to the 21-day SMA in the 121.70 region. Further south, the 200-day SMA around 120.90 should offer relevant contention. The renewed selling mood is reinforced by the divergence in the daily RSI.

While above the 200-day SMA at 120.91 the outlook on the cross is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 122.15
Today Daily Change 23
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 122.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.75
Daily SMA50 121.07
Daily SMA100 120.14
Daily SMA200 120.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.84
Previous Daily Low 122.12
Previous Weekly High 122.88
Previous Weekly Low 121.76
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 122.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 123.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD falls to three-week lows amid fresh USD strength

EUR/USD has resumed its falls and hit a new low under 1.11, the lowest since late December. The greenback continues enjoying last week's upbeat American figures. US markets are closed on Monday.

GBP/USD is struggling as Britain veers away from the EU on trade

GBP/USD is trading below 1.30, on the back foot. The UK may break EU rules after Brexit, complicating the economic picture for UK industry. Last week's UK data continues weighing on sterling.

Forex Today: Pound pressured by Brexit plans, oil bumps on Mod-East issues, Bitcoin hungover

Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 20: GBP/USD is under pressure after the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said that the UK may stray away from EU rules after Brexit. 

WTI looks to close the bullish opening gap amid Libya ceasefire

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is seen surrendering most gains induced by the news that two large crude oil fields are shutdown in Libya following a military blockage. 

USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts

USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15. 

