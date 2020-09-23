EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Decent support emerges around 122.50

- EUR/JPY seems to have met solid contention in the mid-122.00s.
- Further south comes in the 100-day SMA at 122.27.
EUR/JPY regains some composure after bottoming out in the 122.50 region so far this week, the lowest level since mid-July.
The bearish note seems still in place and a move to the minor support at the 100-day SMA at 122.27 should not be discarded just yet. If cleared, then the critical 200-day SMA, today at 120.86, should return to the investors’ radar.
Below the 200-day SMA the outlook on the cross is expected to shift to bearish.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123
|Today Daily Change
|48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|122.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.11
|Daily SMA50
|124.74
|Daily SMA100
|122.21
|Daily SMA200
|120.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.28
|Previous Daily Low
|122.66
|Previous Weekly High
|125.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|123.32
|Previous Monthly High
|126.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|123.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|122.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|121.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.82
