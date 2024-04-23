EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish momentum prevails, reaches its highest since 2008

- The daily RSI signals growing buying momentum for the EUR/JPY.
- The daily MACD also shows a strengthening buying momentum.
- On the hourly chart, the same indicators reveal signs of a more immediate buyer dominance.
The EUR/JPY rose towards 165.64 on Tuesday’s session, its highest level since 2008, showcasing clear bullish signals that point to further gains. With buyers in command, the overall landscape for the pair can be viewed as bullish.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows an ascending trend for the, moving deep in positive terrain. Concurrently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) backs this outlook as its histogram displays ascending green bars, underscoring the positive momentum.
EUR/JPY daily chart
In contrast, the insight from the hourly chart provides a slightly different perspective. While the RSI also showcases an uptrend into positive territory, the current level was higher than that of the daily chart, hinting at a more immediate upward momentum. Simultaneously, the MACD on the hourly chart strengthens the bullish bias, evident from the rising green bars.
EUR/JPY hourly chart
Observing the broader view, the EUR/JPY stands above its 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), suggesting a strong bullish trend both in the short and long-term perspectives. Overall, bears show no signs of recovering and as bulls capture fresh multi-year highs, there are no technical signals that threaten the clear bullish trend.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|165.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.68
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|164.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.12
|Daily SMA50
|163.17
|Daily SMA100
|160.81
|Daily SMA200
|159.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|165.1
|Previous Daily Low
|164.4
|Previous Weekly High
|165.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|162.67
|Previous Monthly High
|165.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|160.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|164.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|164.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|164.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|163.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|165.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|165.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
