EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bottom-trendline of bullish flag at 131.00 capped the downward move

- EUR/JPY is downward pressured, on the back of central banks pushing back higher rates.
- The market sentiment is upbeat, except for the FX market, as the Japanese yen and the US dollar appreciate.
- EUR/JPY: The bottom-trendline of a bullish flag caused a jump of 30 pips in the pair.
The EUR/JPY plunges during the day, down 0.83%, trading at 131.28 in the New York session at the time of writing. The market sentiment is upbeat, spurred by central banks of developed countries, pushing back higher rates. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced the so telegraphed bond taper, but it was perceived as dovish. Additionally, on Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) backpedaled their intentions of hiking rates as the market expected, keeping them unchanged, catching some investors out off guard.
That said, global equities headed by US stocks in all-time highs rallied. Contrarily in the FX market, risk-sensitive currencies fall, benefitting the safe-haven peers, like the greenback and the Japanese yen
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
4-hour charr
The EUR/JPY pair briefly broke the bottom-trendline of a bullish flag but found buyers around the 131.00, bouncing off to current prices. The 50 and the 100-simple moving averages (SMA’s) are above the spot price, exerting downward pressure on the currency. However, the 200-SMA around 130.80 would be a tough hurdle for EUR/JPY sellers to overcome.
Nevertheless, to keep EUR/JPY bulls in charge, they need to reclaim the 50-SMA at 132.10. In that outcome, the following resistance area would be the 100-SMA at 132.25, followed by the top of a bullish fag around the 132.60 area. A breach of the latter would expose the October 20 high at 133.47.
On the flip side, failure at 132.10 would expose a downward break of the bullish flag around the 131.00 region. In that outcome, the first support would be the 200-SMA, followed by October 6 high at 129.49, which was resistance now turned support.
EUR/JPY TECHNICAL SUPPORT/RESISTANCE LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.33
|Today Daily Change
|-1.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|132.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.87
|Daily SMA50
|130.47
|Daily SMA100
|130.34
|Daily SMA200
|130.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.41
|Previous Daily Low
|131.75
|Previous Weekly High
|132.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.56
|Previous Monthly High
|133.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
