EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears seeking a break of daily support

- EUR/JPY bears are lining up to take on the daily support structure.
- The bears are rejecting the daily correction at a significant layer of resistance and confluence between structure and Fibos.
EUR/JPY's downside case is compelling as traders step away from the euro which is plagued by the coronavirus fears.
The yen is a safe haven play and the technicals in the cross are bearish from both a long-term and near term perspective.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the path of least resistance is for a downside continuation of the broader bear trend.
Daily chart
The path of least resistance is to the downside judging by the price action on the daily chart.
The price has corrected a significant portion of the latest daily impulse and the old support would be expected to continue to act as resistance.
The price is yet to break the 21-day EMA though.
That being said, the daily wick on the last daily bearish candlestick is compelling for a restest of the downside from lower time frames to fill in the wick.
1-hour chart
Meanwhile, from an hourly perspective, on a break of initial support, the bears will face the next layer of the support structure, which, however, is expected to give way to longer-term forces and reveal the daily chart's recent lows which will be the real test.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
