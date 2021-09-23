EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears look to weekly target, 127.50

- EUR/JPY bears attacking weekly support but price stalls.
- EUR/JPY bulls could step in and target a daily 38.25 Fibo correction, first.
EUR/JPY is on the verge of a downside breakout, but there are implications as the price meets long-term support. The following illustrates the weekly & daily time frames as well as structure.
EUR/JPY weekly chart
The bears are attacking long-term support at this juncture and the weekly bearish close this week will leave the pair vulnerable to further selling pressure next week. The target on the downside would be Jan 4 weekly highs as being 127.50.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Meanwhile, as for the daily chart, there is room for a meanwhile correction and bulls could be looking to the 38.2% Fibonacci ratio first.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears struggle below 1.1700 amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD bears take a breather around fresh monthly low. Euro seesaws around the monthly low near 1.1690 amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session. The currency major pair struggles to extend the Fed-led fall as RSI conditions turn oversold.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for July low ahead of BOE
GBP/USD bears keep controls around 1.3620 amid the initial Asian session on the Super Thursday, after refreshing the monthly low with 1.3609 due to the Fed tapering before a few hours. The cable pair’s recent fall broke an ascending support line from July, which in turn joins bearish MACD signals to hint at the quote’s further downside.
EUR/USD: Bears struggle below 1.1700 amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD bears take a breather around fresh monthly low. Euro seesaws around the monthly low near 1.1690 amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session. The currency major pair struggles to extend the Fed-led fall as RSI conditions turn oversold.
XRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound
Ripple price came down 20% since the beginning of this week. With some upside today, bulls stand to face a bull trap that could get quite painful. A better entry point at $0.78 looks to be more promising for bulls.
Powell Quick Analysis: Three hawkish points propel dollar, NFP critical to cement tapering
Powell surprised by signaling taper announcement could come in November. Tapering may end by mid-2022, opening the door to earlier rate hikes. Powell's comment on employment goal "all but met" is a significant hawkish shift.