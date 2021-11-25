EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Another visit to 128.00 remains on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY leaves behind Wednesday’s negative session.
  • Sellers could still drag the cross to the 128.00 area.

EUR/JPY regains the upside traction and returns to the positive territory near 129.50 on Thursday.

The resumption of the downside should not be ruled out yet and therefore another visit to the monthly low at 127.97 (November 19) remains well on the cards for the time being. A move further south should see the August and September low around 127.93 retested.

Looking at the broader picture, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain negative while below the 200-day SMA, today at 130.54.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 129.42
Today Daily Change 32
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 129.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.64
Daily SMA50 130.52
Daily SMA100 130.11
Daily SMA200 130.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 129.58
Previous Daily Low 128.69
Previous Weekly High 130.6
Previous Weekly Low 127.98
Previous Monthly High 133.48
Previous Monthly Low 128.34
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 128.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 127.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends sideways grind above 1.1200 in quiet day

EUR/USD extends sideways grind above 1.1200 in quiet day

EUR/USD is clinging to modest recovery gains above 1.1200 on Thursday as trading conditions thin out due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Account offered no fresh insights into the ECB's policy outlook.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 1.3330

GBP/USD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 1.3330

GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure during the European trading hours and erased the daily recovery gains to turn flat on the day below 1.3330. BoE Governor Bailey is scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.

GBP/USD News

Gold is consolidating losses, November low at sight

Gold is consolidating losses, November low at sight

Gold holds within familiar levels, with spot peaking at $1795.08 during the European session. XAU stabilized around 1,790, where it stands at the time being, as US markets are closed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. 

Gold News

Money flows back into cryptos

Money flows back into cryptos

BTC price sees an uptick forming a bullish breakout towards $65,087. ETH price sees bulls preparing breakout towards $4,646. XRP price is stuck in a bearish triangle, but bulls are stepping up their game.

Read more

Black Friday 2021 Discounts!

Black Friday 2021 Discounts!

Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans. 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures