- Despite retreating from weekly highs, the EUR/JPY is gaining 0.92% in the week,
- A negative market sentiment keeps safe-haven peers in the FX space buoyant.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Rising wedge in the daily chart might lead the pair to tumble towards 132.00 unless EUR/JPY bulls reclaim 137.00.
The EUR/JPY edges lower after reaching fresh weekly highs at around 136.79 and daily lows just below the 50-DMA at 135.64, blamed on a dampened market sentiment that increased appetite for safe-haven peers. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY cross-currency pair is trading at 136.16.
Dismal sentiment keeps the euro on the defensive
Risk aversion continued for the second consecutive day in the week. Global equities are trading lower on expectations that the US Federal Reserve will not achieve a soft landing as it tightens monetary conditions, aiming to tackle high inflation around quadruple its target. Furthermore, China’s coronavirus crisis, which spurred factory halts in April, particularly in Shanghai, clouds the economic outlook.
Elsewhere, the EUR/JPY pair opened near the daily high and tumbled as sentiment turned sour, aiming towards the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) at 135.95, breaking on its way south, support levels like the daily pivot point at 136.05. However, the cross-currency is back above the central daily pivot point, though down in the day by some 0.37%.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased. However, the cross advances steadily and will face a solid supply area around the 137.00 mark, which EUR/JPY bulls have been unable to conquer.
It’s worth noting that a rising wedge is forming, which, once broken, might open the door for further losses. That said, the EUR/JPY’s first support would be the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 135.64. A breach of the latter would open the door for a re-test of the rising wedge bottom trendline, around 134.80-135.10. Once cleared, the following demand zone would be the rising wedge target at 132.00, followed by the 200-DMA at 131.24.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|136.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.15
|Daily SMA50
|135.55
|Daily SMA100
|132.65
|Daily SMA200
|131.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.8
|Previous Daily Low
|134.66
|Previous Weekly High
|136.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.75
|Previous Monthly High
|140
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
