EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A move to 2020 peaks is on the cards

- EUR/JPY is reversing Monday’s pullback and challenges 125.00.
- The 2020 peaks around 125.20 emerges as the next target.
EUR/JPY leaves behind the pessimism at the beginning of the week and is now flirting with the key barrier at 125.00 the figure.
The underlying positive stance in the cross remains well and sound, with occasional bearish moves deemed as corrective only. Against this, EUR/JPY is expected to re-visit the YTD tops in the 125.20 region in the short-term horizon, while bouts of weakness are predicted to meet contention in the 122.90 region.
Looking at the broader picture, the outlook on EURJPY is seen as constructive while above the 200-day SMA, today at 120.03.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|124.95
|Today Daily Change
|43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|124.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|122.83
|Daily SMA50
|121.63
|Daily SMA100
|119.53
|Daily SMA200
|120.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|125.06
|Previous Daily Low
|123.99
|Previous Weekly High
|125.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|123.02
|Previous Monthly High
|125.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|124.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|124.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|124.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|125.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|125.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|126.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
