EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A move to 123.00 is not ruled out

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY extends the choppy activity below 124.00.
  • Immediately to the downside aligns monthly lows around 123.00.

The stance on EUR/JPY remains neutral/bearish so far this week and flirts with the 100-day in the mid-123.00s on Tuesday.

Further consolidations appears likely amidst a broad-based cautious stance in the global markets, although a loss of the lower bound of the range in the 123.50 zone could lead to another visit to the monthly lows in the 123.00 neighbourhood in the short-term horizon.

Looking at the broader scenario, while above the 200-day SMA at1 121.12, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 123.7
Today Daily Change 49
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 123.81
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 124.08
Daily SMA50 124.56
Daily SMA100 123.54
Daily SMA200 121.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124.21
Previous Daily Low 123.78
Previous Weekly High 125
Previous Weekly Low 123.33
Previous Monthly High 127.08
Previous Monthly Low 122.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 123.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 124.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 123.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 123.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 123.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 124.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 124.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

