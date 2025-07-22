- EUR/JPY steadies as Japan and the EU brace for escalating tensions with the US.
- ECB rate decision serves as an additional catalyst for EUR/JPY.
- EUR/JPY consolidates above moving average resistance near 172.00.
The Euro (EUR) is trading in a tight range against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Tuesday as trade tensions between the United States and its key partners remain a central focus.
With EU-US and US-Japan trade talks currently underway, EUR/JPY is trading near 172.00 at the time of writing.
Japan and the EU brace for impact as the US tariff deadline nears
Both Japan and the European Union are preparing for a significant increase in tariffs on exports to the US, which are set to take effect on August 1, as negotiations enter a critical stage.
The risk of a broader trade dispute continues to weigh on sentiment, particularly for export-reliant economies such as Japan and the Eurozone.
Japan’s chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is currently in Washington for discussions with the US. This marks the eighth round of trade talks, which are aimed at addressing existing trade measures and preventing additional tariffs on exports.
In parallel, EU officials are holding talks from Brussels. As of now, no in-person meetings between senior EU and US trade representatives have been confirmed.
The outcome of the July 22–23 meetings will be significant. Should talks collapse, the US is expected to move forward with a proposed 30% tariff on EU goods.
In response, the European Union has prepared retaliatory measures targeting US products including digital services and aerospace equipment.
ECB rate decision serves as an additional catalyst for EUR/JPY
The Euro is also facing event risk from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) upcoming rate decision scheduled for Thursday.
While no immediate policy change is anticipated, the accompanying Monetary Policy Statement and press conference are likely to offer insight into the central bank’s assessment of inflation risks, growth dynamics, and potential policy adjustments later in the year.
For EUR/JPY, any shift in tone, particularly toward a more hawkish or data-dependent stance, could influence rate differentials and drive short-term direction.
EUR/JPY consolidates above moving average resistance
From a technical perspective, EUR/JPY remains in a consolidation phase following a pullback from the 173.25 YTD high, tested last week. The pair is currently trading above the 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, located near 170.90 with immediate resistance at the intraday high of 172.94, just below the 173.00 psychological level.
A confirmed break above this level would open the way for a potential move toward 173.50, with further resistance near the July 2024 high at 175.43.
EUR/JPY daily chart
On the downside, initial support is seen at 170.50. A deeper pullback could find buyers in the 169.70–170.00 zone, where the 20-day SMA and previous consolidation lows converge.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains near 64 and is pointing lower after exiting overbought territory. This may be a sign that bullish momentum will continue to fade.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to two-week tops around 1.1760
EUR/USD now gathers extra steam and advances to new two-week peaks around 1.1760 on Tuesday. The increasing selling pressure continues to hurt the US Dollar amid steady trade concerns and rising effervescence surrounding the Trump-Powell spat.
GBP/USD surpasses 1.3500, hits multi-day peaks
GBP/USD now manages to pick up further impulse and trespasses the 1.3500 barrier on Tuesday, hitting mutli-day highs as the sell-off in the US Dollar now gathers extra momentum. The Greenback remains well on the back foot as investors assess trade jitters and tensions around the Fed’s independence.
Gold advances north of $3,400, or five-week highs
Gold now accelerates its upside momentun and leaves behind the $3,400 mark per troy ounce to hit new five-week tops on Tuesday. The strong rebound in the precious metal comes in tandem with further retracement in the Greenback, while diminishing US yields across the curve and trade tensions also collaborate with the metal’s improvement.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin consolidates, Ethereum and XRP trim gains as Elon Musk's SpaceX moves $150 million BTC
Bitcoin consolidates above $118,000 as Elon Musk's SpaceX company transfers over $150 million in BTC, ending three years of dormancy. Ethereum claws back gains and retreats toward $3,600 support, shrugging off steady spot ETF inflows.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.