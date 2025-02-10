EUR/JPY moves above 156.50, upside seems limited due to rising odds of BoJ’s rate hikes

- EUR/JPY appreciates traders expect Japan to face Trump's trade tariffs.
- President Trump reaffirmed his commitment to address the US trade deficit with Japan.
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that the EU could react “within an hour” if the US imposes the proposed tariffs.
EUR/JPY halts its three-day losing streak, trading around 156.70 during the Asian session on Monday. The upside of the currency cross could be attributed to worries that Japan would also be an eventual target of US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs.
President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday that he plans to impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports, without specifying the affected countries. Trump also stated that additional reciprocal tariffs would be unveiled by midweek and implemented almost immediately, mirroring the tariff rates set by each country, according to Reuters.
During a news conference on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the US trade deficit with Japan, which currently stands at approximately $65 billion per year. Trump also noted Japan's pledge to double its defense spending by 2027 compared to his first term. Additionally, Japan is set to start importing new shipments of American liquefied natural gas.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) may strengthen due to rising expectations of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raising interest rates again this year. An increase in Japanese government bond (JGB) yields could further support the lower-yielding JPY.
However, the upside of the EUR/JPY cross could be restrained amid rising concerns over potential deflationary pressures in the Eurozone due to expected US tariffs have intensified odds of deeper ECB rate cuts, with markets now predicting the deposit rate could fall to 1.87% by December.
In response to Trump’s announcement of new tariff plans, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that the European Union (EU) could react “within an hour” if the US imposes the proposed tariffs. Separately, Bernd Lange, head of the European Parliament’s trade committee, suggested that to avoid a trade war, the EU is open to reducing its 10% import tax on vehicles to a rate closer to the 2.5% tariff imposed by the US.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers toward 0.6300 despite cautious markets
AUD/USD trims losses to revert toward 0.6300 early Monday. The US Dollar stays firm amid trade war fears after US President Trump's announcement of new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. But hopes of China's stimulus and Australia's trade exemption aid the pair's bounce.
USD/JPY stays strongly bid near 152.00 amid Trump's tariff threats
USD/JPY keeps its bid tone intact near 152.00, kicking off the new week on a positive note in reaction to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats, which boost the US Dollar's haven appeal. However, hawkish BoJ expectations-led spiking Japanese yields and a cautious risk tone limit the pair's upside.
Gold remains northbound whilst $2,864 support holds
Gold prices seem to have picked up fresh bids above $2,850 at the start of the US inflation week. However, as trade war fears mount, the further upside in Gold price could remain limited by renewed haven demand for the US Dollar.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are headed for further drops
Bitcoin's price continues to edge down, trading below $96,000 on Monday after declining the previous week. Ethereum and Ripple prices followed BTC's footsteps, declined more than 7% the previous week, and traded below their key support level, hinting at further correction.
Top Trumps: The global economy’s House of Cards
The year has barely started and we are learning the hard way what Donald Trump’s second term in office means for markets, analysts and global policymakers. It's like living through an episode of the political thriller, House of Cards.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.