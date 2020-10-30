EUR/JPY looks volatile, turns positive above 122.00

- EUR/JPY drops to the 121.60 area, where decent support emerges.
- The persistent risk aversion, dovish ECB weigh on the cross.
- EMU, German flash Q3 GDP figures surprised to the upside.
The dominating risk aversion sentiment in the global markets keep fueling the downside momentum in EUR/JPY, this time to new 3-month lows in the 121.60 area, although it later managed to regain some composure and return to the positive territory.
EUR/JPY bearish on pandemic fears
EUR/JPY manages to leave behind the initial pessimism that forced the cross to drop for the fifth consecutive session and break below the key contention area around 122.30, or September lows, and re-test levels last seen in mid-July.
Indeed, raising fears of the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic on the global economy continue to add support to the demand for the safe haven universe, clearly giving extra wings to both the dollar and the yen.
Data wise in the euro area, preliminary GDP figures showed the economy is expected to rebound sharply by 12.7% in the July-September period, while the unemployment rate stayed put at 8.3% during last month. In the same line, the German economy is also expected to expand more than 8% during the same period, although Retail Sales contracted at a monthly 2.2% in September.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.01% at 122.06 and faces the next hurdle at 123.56 (100-day SMA) followed by 124.40 (55-day SMA) and then 125.08 (monthly high Oct.9). On the downside, a drop below 121.61 (monthly low Oct.30) would aim for 121.13 (200-day SMA) and finally 119.31 (monthly low Jun.22).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to around 1.1650 amid a souring market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, despite update eurozone GDP, The euro is under pressure amid covid-related lockdowns and uncertainty about the US elections. US personal income beat expectations with 0.9%.
GBP/USD hovers over 1.29 amid fears of a UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, off the lows as markets bounce. Fears of a nationwide lockdown loom large, as UK covid cases are rising. Brexit negotiations are also eyed.
Gold spikes to two-day tops, inching back closer to $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday gains and jumped to two-day tops, around the $1890 region during the early North American session. The precious metal witnessed some short-covering move on the last trading day of the week and moved away from one-month lows set in the previous session.
Canada: Real GDP grows by 1.2% in August vs. 0.9% expected
The economic activity in Canada expanded by 1.2% on a monthly basis in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This print followed July's growth of 3.1% (revised from 3%) and beat the market expectation of 0.9%.
WTI recovers from four-month low as Kuwait denies division in OPEC+ on output cuts
WTI bounces from the 4.5-month low of 34.92 reached Thursday. Russia and Saudi Arabi favor extending the current output cut deal into 2021. Kuwait says it will support any decision by OPEC+ on the oil supply policy.