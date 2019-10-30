EUR/JPY looks for direction around 121.00 ahead of data, FOMC, BoJ

- EUR/JPY hovers around the 121.00 neighbourhood on Wednesday.
- German flash inflation figures coming up next.
- The Fed is expected to reduce the FFTR by 25 bps later today.
EUR/JPY is trading within an unusual tight range in the 121.00 region following quite a volatile session in the single currency and a steady march in the Japanese safe haven.
EUR/JPY now looks to FOMC, BoJ
The cross is thus extending the sideline theme in the upper end of the recent range, trading at shouting distance from monthly highs in the 121.50 region.
In the meantime, there is no significant news on the US-China trade front following the ‘Phase One’ deal clinched earlier in the month and expected to be signed at some point in early November in Chile.
On the other key front, the UK will hold elections in December following Tuesday’s favourable vote in the House of Commons. In the same line, the House of Lords is expected to pass the elections bill later today.
In the docket, EUR posted no reaction despite the German labour market report came in on a weak note earlier in the day. Later, the key advanced inflation figures in Germany are expected to grab more attention.
In the European evening, the FOMC is expected to reduce the FFTR by 25 bps, although the focus of interest will be on Chief Powell’s press conference and the Committee’s views on the economic outlook and the forward guidance.
Early on Thursday, the BoJ meeting is expected to be a non-event, as investors expect Governor Kuroda to keep the ultra loose monetary stance unchanged once again.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.03% at 120.96 and a breach of 119.68 (100-day SMA) would expose 118.67 (55-day SMA) and finally 117.07 (monthly low Oct.3/7). On the upside, the initial hurdle is located at 121.35 (monthly high Oct.17) seconded by 122.12 (200-day SMA) and then 123.35 (monthly high Jul.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases on better-than-expected US ADP, GDP
The EUR/USD pair is down after upbeat American data, although the movement is limited ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision later today. Fed expected to cut rates for a third time this year.
GBP/USD advancing toward 1.29 as Brits brace a December election
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as markets are digesting parliament's decision to hold elections on December 12. Brexit is on hold and the Fed decision is eyed.
USD/JPY: US GDP and Fed to set the direction
Japanese Retail Sales surprised to the upside in September, market mute. Waiting for the US Q3 GDP and the Federal Reserve´s decision on monetary policy. USD/JPY offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in the short-term.
Gold erases Tuesday's losses, trades above $1,490 ahead of key US data
The XAU/USD pair closed the day below $1,490 on Tuesday but staged a technical rebound while investors are getting ready for the key macroeconomic events in the United States.
Ripple rocks the market, but there’s no prize for XRP
Records in transfers and payments are not reflected in the price of XRP. Regulators may monitor value transfers in this new blockchain market. Technically speaking, the most remarkable thing is developments between key moving averages.