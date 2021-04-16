EUR/JPY looks firmer near 130.50 ahead of US data

- EUR/JPY extends the side-lined theme above 130.00.
- US yields, yen stick to the consolidative trade so far.
- Investors’ focus shifts to US Consumer Sentiment, housing data.
The better note in the risk-associated universe sustains the buying interest in the European currency and pushes EUR/JPY to the mid-130.00s so far on Friday.
EUR/JPY looks to risk trends, data
The consolidation mood prevails in EUR/JPY since the beginning of the month, always above the 130.00 mark and amidst alternating risk appetite trends and diminishing yields in the US bond market.
In fact, the selling bias in the greenback echoes the renewed downtrend in yields of the US 10-year note and lends wings to the euro, all propping up the so far daily gains in the cross.
Earlier in the Asian trading hours and supporting the risk-on mood, Chinese GDP figures showed the economy expanded at an annualized 18.3% during the January-March period, Industrial Production rose 14.1% on a year to March and Retail Sales expanded more than 34% YoY during the same period.
Closer to home, final headline inflation figures in the broader Euroland rose 0.9% MoM in March and 1.3% from a year earlier. The Core CPI also matched the preliminary readings and gained 0.9% inter-month and 1.0% on a yearly view.
Next of note in the NA session will be the release of the advanced Consumer Sentiment gauge for the current month along with housing data for the month of March.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.22% at 130.38 and a move past 130.68 (2021 high Apr.7) would pave the way for a test of 131.00 (psychological level) and then 131.98 (2018 high Jul.17). On the downside, the next support lines up at 129.57 (low Apr.8) followed by 129.07 (50-day SMA) and finally 128.29 (weekly low Mar.24).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.20 amid an improving market mood
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.20, paring its losses as falling returns on US Treasuries push the dollar lower. Optimism about vaccines and a stronger global economy weigh on the greenback as well. US Building Permits, Housing Starts and Consumer Confidence are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 as the dollar weakens with yields
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, recovering from the lows as falling US Treasury yields are dragging the dollar down ahead of several data releases. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD faces stiff resistance near $1,775, upside potential remains intact
Gold has been trending higher after taking support near the double bottom formation on the daily chart. However, XAU/USD now faces stiff resistance near the $1,775 hurdle. MACD indicator tilts in favor of bulls.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.