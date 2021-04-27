EUR/JPY looks firmer, approaches the 131.00 mark

- EUR/JPY looks bid and trades closer to 131.00.
- The Japanese yen remains offered on higher US yields.
- US CB Consumer Confidence next of relevance in the docket.
The upbeat mood around US yields motivates sellers to remain in control around the Japanese yen and pushes EUR/JPY to the vicinity of the 131.00 level.
EUR/JPY targets YTD highs just below 131.00
EUR/JPY advances for the third session in a row on Tuesday and looks poised to challenge the YTD highs in the area just shy of 131.00 the figure, always on the back of the selling pressure hitting the Japanese safe haven.
Indeed, US 10-year yields stage a mild rebound from recent lows, although it seems enough to sustain the offered note around the yen and therefore underpin the upside in the cross.
Also collaborating with the JPY-selling emerges the confirmation of the ultra-accommodative stance from the BoJ at its meeting earlier on Tuesday. As largely anticipated, the central bank left its monetary conditions intact and forecast inflation to remain well below its target through FY2023.
Later in the NA session, the salient data release will be the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence gauge for the month of April.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
So far, the cross is gaining 0.25% at 130.93 and a surpass of 130.97 (2021 high Apr.20) would pave the way for a test of 131.00 (psychological level) and then 131.98 (2018 high Jul.17). On the downside, the next support emerges at 129.50 (50-day SMA) followed by 128.29 (weekly low Mar.24) and finally 127.95 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780, downside seems limited
An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and weighed on gold amid the risk-on mood. Concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases helped limit the downside for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might refrain from place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.