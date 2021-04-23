EUR/JPY keeps the positive note near 130.00

- EUR/JPY manages to reverse the initial drop to 129.60.
- Lower US yields weigh on the dollar and pushes the yen higher.
- EMU, German flash manufacturing PMIs surprised to the upside.
Despite the increasing buying pressure around the Japanese yen, EUR/JPY manages well to keep daily gains near the key 130.00 hurdle so far on Friday.
EUR/JPY bounces off 2-week lows
After bottoming out in new multi-day lows in the 129.60/55 band, EUR/JPY regained some buying interest in response to the strong advance in the single currency, which appears in turn sustained by the moderate sell-off in the greenback.
Indeed, US 10-year yields navigate levels last seen in mid-March around 1.53%, putting the buck under extra downside pressure and sponsoring fresh inflows into the safe haven JPY.
The euro, in the meantime, regains the smile following the steady ECB on Thursday and the auspicious assessment of the economy in the region by the Governing Council.
In the euro docket, flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the month of April came in above estimates in France, Germany and the broader Euroland. Across the pond, advanced PMIs are also due along with the March’s New Home Sales.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is up 0.11% at 129.84 and a surpass of 130.97 (2021 high Apr.20) would pave the way for a test of 131.00 (psychological level) and then 131.98 (2018 high Jul.17). On the downside, immediate contention is located at 129.37 (50-day SMA) followed by 128.29 (weekly low Mar.24) and finally 127.85 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
