- US Payrolls rise above expectations in July.
- Japanese yen drops sharply as US yields soar.
- EUR/JPY rebound more than 400 pips from the weekly lows.
The EUR/JPY jumped following the release of a better-than-expected US employment report. The cross rose to 137.75, reaching the highest level in a week. It is hovering around 137.50, holding onto strong daily gains.
From the weekly low EUR/JPY has gained more than 400 pips. The sharp rebound weakened the negative outlook for the pair. On the upside, the next key resistance is at 137.90, the 20-week Simple Moving Average. A weekly close above that level should open the doors to more gains.
On Friday, EUR/JPY is rising for the fourth consecutive day boosted after the release of US employment data. Non-farm payrolls rose by 528K above the 250K expected. The numbers triggered a decline in Treasuries that weighed on the yen.
The Japanese currency tumbled across the board even as equity prices in Wall Street declined hit by higher US yields. The US 10-year yield rose from 2.70% to 2.84%.
EUR/JPY’s rally on Friday is being driven by a weaker yen. EUR/USD tumbled following NFP, falling from 1.0220 to levels under 1.0150. At the same time, USD/JPY jumped from 133.20 to 135.35.
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|136.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.28
|Daily SMA50
|139.87
|Daily SMA100
|137.87
|Daily SMA200
|133.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.92
|Previous Daily Low
|135.64
|Previous Weekly High
|140.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.55
|Previous Monthly High
|142.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.01500 in the American morning on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally
GBP/USD declined sharply toward 1.2000 on Friday after the impressive US July jobs report triggered a dollar rally. Nonfarm Payrolls grew at a much stronger pace than expected and annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 5.2%.
Gold plunges below $1,770 amid surging yields
Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell below $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 4% and jumped above 2.8%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Cardano price fractal strikes again per our prediction, here’s what’s next for ADA
Cardano price is ready to rally after triggering the same pattern for the fourth time in the last two months. This development could provide buyers and traders with a quick and easy setup to capitalize on.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!