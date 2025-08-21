EUR/JPY hovers above 171.50 as traders adopt caution ahead of Eurozone PMIs

- EUR/JPY moves little following the release of Jibun Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index data.
- The Japanese Yen struggles amid persistent uncertainty over the Bank of Japan’s policy outlook.
- Eurozone HCOB PMIs forecast stand at 49.5 for Manufacturing and 50.6 for Services.
EUR/JPY remains steady after two days of losses, hovering around 171.70 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The currency cross moves little as traders adopt caution ahead of HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from Germany and the Eurozone.
In Japan, the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI improved to 49.9 in August from the previous month's final reading of 48.9, though it remained in contraction territory for the second straight month. Meanwhile, Services PMI fell to 52.7 from July’s five-month high of 53.6, though it marked the fifth consecutive month of expansion in the services sector.
The EUR/JPY cross may appreciate as the Japanese Yen (JPY) struggles amid ongoing uncertainty over the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) policy outlook. However, domestic inflation stays elevated and wages continue to lag behind price growth, raising the likelihood of the BoJ rate hikes.
Additionally, the Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecast at its July meeting, increased the odds of a rate hike by year-end. However, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has remained cautious, emphasizing that “underlying inflation” is yet to firmly reach the 2% target.
Eurostat reported on Wednesday that the European Union (EU) Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) climbed 2% year-over-year as expected in July. Core HICP came at 2.3% YoY as expected and unchanged from June’s print.
ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that recent trade deals have eased, though not eliminated, uncertainty, adding that the European economy remains resilient despite a challenging global environment.
Economic Indicator
HCOB Services PMI
The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the Eurozone services sector. As the services sector dominates a large part of the economy, the Services PMI is an important indicator gauging the state of overall economic conditions. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies from the services sector. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the services economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Euro (EUR). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among services providers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for EUR.Read more.
Next release: Thu Aug 21, 2025 08:00 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 50.6
Previous: 51
Source: S&P Global
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests two-month lows below 0.6450 despite strong Australian PMI data
AUD/USD mires close to two-month lows below 0.6450 in Thursday's Asian trading. A pause in the US Dollar decline and cautious markets offset strong Australian preliminary PMI data. Attention now gyrates to the upcoming gauges of business activity from the US as well as the Jackson Hole Symposium.
USD/JPY holds the rebound above 147.50 after mixed Japanese PMIs
USD/JPY is holding the previous rebound above 147.00 in the Asian session on Thursday, following mixed Japanese preliminary PMI data. The US Dollar attempts a tepid bounce after having sold off on Wednesday on fears that the Trump administration threatens the Fed's independence. US PMI data are next on tap.
Gold runs into key $3,350 resistance zone ahead of US PMI data
Gold is reversing a part of the previous rebound from three-week lows of $3,311 in Thursday’s Asian session, awaiting the preliminary S&P Global US Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the next directional impetus. Friday’s speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium also remains in the spotlight.
Cardano rebounds as whale accumulation and positive funding rates boost sentiment
Cardano is showing signs of recovery, trading above $0.88 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding from key support the previous day. Santiment data shows that a large wallet accumulated ADA tokens during the recent market dips, highlighting renewed investor confidence.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.