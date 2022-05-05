- EUR/JPY trims intraday gains during three-day uptrend, sidelined of late.
- Germany’s Factory Orders slumped the most in five months in March.
- Post-Fed optimism recedes on EU, China headlines, ECB’s Lane eyed.
EUR/JPY remains sidelined around 137.25-30 during the third positive daily performance on Thursday.
The cross-currency pair initially cheered the market’s post-Fed cautious optimism to print gains before German Factory Orders probed bulls. Also challenging the pair’s upside are the recent headlines concerning the European Union’s (EU) sanctions on Russia, China’s covid conditions and the Sino-American tussles.
Germany’s seasonally adjusted (s.a.) Factory Orders for March shrank 4.7% versus expectations of a 1.1% contraction and 0.8% prior decline. The reading dropped the most since late 2021.
Elsewhere, French Energy Minister Barbara Pompili mentioned that she is confident they will reach an EU consensus on a Russian oil import embargo by the end of this week. On Wednesday, the EU announced the sixth round of sanctions on Moscow while also presenting a proposal to ban total energy imports from Russia within the next six months.
Also challenging the sentiment, as well as EUR/JPY is the news that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) added over 80 Chinese firms to the list of companies facing probable delisting from the US exchanges. Furthermore, covid fears from China and pre-NFP caution are extra catalysts that challenge the pair’s upside momentum.
It should be noted that the market sentiment improved after the Fed matched wide market forecasts by providing 50 basis points (bps) of a rate hike and clues for the Quantitative Tightening (QT) the previous day. The reason could also be linked to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s rejection of a rate hike worth 75 basis points (bps) in upcoming meetings.
Moving on, comments from ECB Policymaker Philip Lane and risk catalysts can entertain EUR/JPY traders ahead of Japan’s return to markets after a week-long holiday on Friday.
Technical analysis
The 21-DMA puts a floor under the short-term EUR/JPY prices around 136.88, suggesting further advances amid firmer RSI and MACD signals. The recovery moves, however, need validation from March’s peak of 137.53.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|137.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.86
|Daily SMA50
|133.46
|Daily SMA100
|131.82
|Daily SMA200
|130.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.43
|Previous Daily Low
|136.6
|Previous Weekly High
|139.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.78
|Previous Monthly High
|140
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD reverses sharply towards 1.2500 amid pre-BOE anxiety
GBP/USD is falling sharply towards 1.2500, as the UK PM Johnson renews NI protocol jitters amid Irish elections, pushing EU over compromise. BOE is likely to announce a 25 bps rate hike but could disappoint GBP bulls.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0600 as USD recoups from the Fed blow
EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0600, as the US dollar recovers from the Fed-induced blow. The Fed turned out less aggressive than expected, ruling out a 75 bps June rate hike. The EU embargo on Russian oil and ECB Panetta's remarks are weighing on the euro.
Gold eyes $1,906 and $1,912 on less hawkish Fed
Gold Price is capitalizing on an overdue correction in the US dollar, as the Fed poured cold water on aggressive tightening bets. Fed Chair Jerome Powell explicitly said Wednesday that the US central bank is not considering a 75 bps rate hike in June.
Buyers show up, hinting Dogecoin price is ready to double
Dogecoin price is traversing a popularly bullish pattern, a breakout from which, could result in explosive gains. DOGE is currently extremely close to breaking out and triggering the uptrend.
BOE Preview: A 25 bps rate hike can’t save GBP bulls amid economic gloom Premium
GBP/USD remains exposed to downside risks, as we progress towards the Bank of England (BOE) ‘Super Thursday’. Another 25 basis points (bps) rate hike remains on the table from the BOE.