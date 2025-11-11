EUR/JPY gains traction above 178.00 ahead of German/Eurozone ZEW Survey releases

The EUR/JPY cross gains ground to near 178.35 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The Euro (EUR) strengthens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on improved risk sentiment. The release of the German and Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index will be in the spotlight later on Tuesday.

Traders expect an end to the US government shutdown in the coming days after the US Senate on Tuesday passed a funding bill, which will head to the House of Representatives for final approval. This positive development could provide some support to the riskier asset, like the EUR against the JPY, in the near term.

The cautious tone of the European Central Bank (ECB) might contribute to the EUR’s upside. ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday that the current level of interest rates is “appropriate,” noting that inflation is moving closer to the 2% target. Meanwhile, other ECB policymakers urged caution on rates, emphasizing the need to remain vigilant against lingering price pressures.

However, expectations that Japanese authorities might intervene to stem further weakness in the domestic currency might cap the upside for the cross. Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama last week issued a warning against the JPY's rapid and one-sided movements, saying that the government is monitoring the situation with the utmost urgency amid market concerns that currency intervention may occur.